Royals Prevail Over Thunder Late Surge For Sixth-Straight Win

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Adirondack Thunder, 3-2, Sunday, November 20th at Santander Arena. The Royals improved to 7-4-1 and captured their sixth consecutive win backed by Nolan Maier's 21 save performance in his fourth-straight win. Thunder goalie Jake Theut saved 24 of 27 shots faced and suffered his fourth consecutive loss.

Reading dominated the first period of play with 14 shots to Adirodnack's five along with two goals for an early lead. Trey Bradley scored the game's opening goal at the 5:54 of the first period with a wrist shot snapped past Theut's glove for his third goal of the season. Late into the period, rookie Yvan Mongo redirected a wrist shot from Jacob Gaucher into the back of Adirondack's net on the power play to extend Reading's lead, 2-0. Gaucher improved his point streak to five games with the primary assist on Mongo's second goal of the season.

The Royals added a third goal to their lead which stood as the game winner at the end of regulation. Colin Felix crashed in on Adirodnack's net as Tyler Kirkup put a shot on Theut from the slot. Felix paid the dividends of his strong positioning in front of the Adirondack's net by being the first one to get his stick on the rebound from Theut's initial save to Kirkup's shot for his third goal of the season.

Will MacKinnon earned the secondary assist on Felix's game winning goal for the rookie defenseman's second of two assists in the game. With two assists, MacKinnon tallied his fourth point in the series and second consecutive multi-point game.

Adirondack was held to 11 shots in the first two periods and as they did in the series opener, the Thunder produced their most shots of the game in the final 20 minutes of play. Adirondack put 12 shots on net and scored their first goal of the game on the power play. Shawn Weller deflected a cross-crease feed from Shane Harper past Maier for Adirondack's lone power play goal on six chances.

The Thunder scored their second goal of the period with 53 seconds remaining in regulation to bring the game within a goal. Patrick Grasso beat Maier in the crease to score his team leading sixth goal of the season. After the goal, Maier denied Grasso on Adirondack's final shot of the game to combat a Thunder comeback in the series finale.

Six consecutive victories for the Royals solidifies this win streak as the second longest since the beginning of the 2021-22 season. The Royals' seven-game win streak between Feb. 23rd and Mar. 5th, 2022 remains the longest win streak since the Royals captured eight consecutive wins in the 2019-20 season (Jan. 31st - Feb.21st, 2020).

The Royals begin a three-game road trip with two games against the Maine Mariners on Wednesday, November 23rd at 7:00 p.m. and Friday, November 25th at 7:15 p.m. The Royals close out the roadtrip in Glen Falls, New York against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, November 26th.

Reading returns home on Friday, December 2nd to host the Norfolk Admirals at 7:00 p.m. in game one of a two-game weekend series at Santander Arena. Both games feature promotional games at the arena!

