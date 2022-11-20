Thunder Falls in OT on Sunday Afternoon to KC

November 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Brayden Watts handles the puck against the Kansas City Mavericks

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Brayden Watts handles the puck against the Kansas City Mavericks(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned to the ice after six days off on Sunday afternoon, falling in overtime against Kansas City, 5-4, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Thunder took a late lead after scoring two goals in 27 seconds, but the Mavericks tied the contest with 10 seconds left in regulation.

Tristan Mullin started the scoring at 1:28 of the first period. Strauss Mann tried to play the puck around the wall, but it glanced off the official. Mullin took advantage and made a power move to the net and tallied his first of two on the night.

Jake Wahlin tied the game at 12:15 when a clearing attempt hit off his body and redirected back past Callum Booth.

Dylan MacPherson made it 2-1 at 16:44 when he centered a pass from behind the Mavericks net. The puck hit Booth's back and went over the goal line for his second of the season. Booth left the game after the first period and former Thunder netminder Shane Starrett entered for the Mavericks.

In the second, Kansas City scored twice to take a 3-2 lead. Loren Ulett fired a one-timer past Mann from the high slot to tie the game. At 11:14, Mullin recorded his second of the contest with a wrist shot from the slot.

The Thunder battled back in the third period with two goals in 27 seconds to take a 4-3 lead. Mark Liwiski beat Starrett at 8:04 for his fourth of the season to tie it at three. Brayden Watts put home a pass from Jay Dickman at 8:31 for his seventh of the season.

Starrett was lifted for the extra attacker and Kansas City called a late timeout with 21 seconds left. Former Thunder fowrard Jeremy McKenna put home a rebound at 19:50 and sent the game to overtime.

In the extra session, the Mavericks outshot the Thunder, 8-3. Theo Calvas ended the game at with a wrist shot past Mann's blocker for the win.

Watts extended his scoring streak to four games and has three goals in his last two outings. Dickman has four points in his last three games. MacPherson has points in back-to-back games. Cole MacDonald added an assist, giving him points in five-straight.

Both teams went without a power play opportunity.

The Thunder closes a four-game homestand on Wednesday night against Tulsa.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

