Thunder Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Royals

November 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







READING - Shawn Weller and Patrick Grasso scored in the third period, but the Adirondack Thunder were unable to come back to tie the game in a 3-2 loss to the Reading Royals on Sunday afternoon.

Trey Bradley gave the Royals a 1-0 lead just 5:54 into the game on a wrist shot from the right circle. Bradley skated around in the offensive zone and sent a low shot by the left pad of goaltender Jake Theut for his third goal of the year. Garrett McFadden and Will MacKinnon were given the assists.

The Royals cashed in on a power play to take a 2-0 lead with 3:47 remaining in the first. Yvan Mongo deflected in a shot from the point for his second of the year and Reading took a two-goal lead into the first intermission.

Colin Felix scored his third goal of the season in the second period to give the Royals a 3-0 lead. Tyler Kirkup and Will MacKinnon collected the assists and the Thunder trailed by three to start the third period.

In the third period, Adirondack scored twice to get back within one. Shawn Weller tapped in a power-play goal on a great feed from Shane Harper and Grant Jozefek and the Thunder trailed 3-1 with 10:00 left in regulation.

Patrick Grasso scored with the net empty to get the Thunder within one goal with just 53 seconds left in regulation. Wayne Letourneau and Jarrod Gourley took the assists on Grasso's sixth of the year. Adirondack came close to tying the game but fell 3-2 in the end.

The Thunder return home for three home games on Thanksgiving break, November 23 and 25 against the Newfoundland Growlers and November 26 against the Reading Royals. November 26 is Teddy Bear Toss Night and get four tickets, four hotdogs, four sodas, and four teddy bears for just $75. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.