ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
November 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that South Carolina's Josh Wilkins has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #152, Orlando at South Carolina, on Nov. 19.
Wilkins is fined and suspended for leaving the bench to join an altercation under Rules 70.1/70.6 and 70.10.
Wilkins will miss South Carolina's games vs. Orlando today (Nov. 20), at Atlanta (Nov. 25 and Nov. 26), at Savannah (Dec. 1) and vs. Jacksonville (Dec. 2).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
