Fuel Beats Wheeling, 6-1

November 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the 5-6 Wheeling Nailers for the first time this season in an attempt to pick up two more points before the weekend is over. They did just that, beating Wheeling in regulation, 6-1.

Less than four minutes into the first period, Jan Mandat opened the scoring with his tenth goal of the season to put the Fuel up 1-0. After a series of phenomenal saves by Zach Driscoll in net and a delay of game penalty issued to Alex Wideman, the first period flew by quickly with few whistles.

At 16:22 of the first period, Wideman tacked on another goal with traffic in front of the net, breaking his four game scoreless streak. Newcomers this season Cliff Watson and Shane Kuzmeski both claimed an assist on this goal, proving valuable to the Fuel in just two games already.

Wideman also tallied an assist on a Cam Hillis goal to start the third period and put the Fuel up 3-0 while dominating possession and outshooting Wheeling despite being outshot in the first period.

Hillis, Cliff Watson and Wideman connected again for the Fuel's fourth goal of the game. Wideman scored off of his own rebound chance to extend Indy's lead to 4-0. Spencer Watson then had a breakaway chance while the Fuel were on the penalty kill but came up short. The second period ended with the Fuel outshooting the Nailers 22-15.

Early in the third period, Jack Van Boekel broke the shutout for Wheeling scoring less than two minutes into the period. The Fuel quickly got the goal back, courtesy of Bryan Lemos scoring his fourth of the season and earning Bellant another assist since his return.

Van Boekel took a roughing penalty for the Nailers, giving the Fuel a power play opportunity which they capitalized on with the sixth goal of the game, scored by Cliff Watson with the help of Mandat and Lemos.

In the second half of the third period, Wheeling put on the pressure nearly catching up to Indy in shots but Zach Driscoll stood strong in net, not allowing a second goal by the Nailers. Time ticked down on the period and without Wheeling pulling their goalie, the score remained 6-1 as the Fuel took the win.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.