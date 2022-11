ECHL Transactions - November 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 20, 2022:

Allen:

Delete Erik Schuette, G released as EBUG

Florida:

Add Nick Lappin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nick Lappin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/20)

Greenville:

Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve

Delete Jake Elmer, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/11)

Idaho:

Add Remi Poirier, G assigned from Texas by Dallas (a.m.)

Indy:

Delete Matt Watson, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Tim Theocharidis, D placed on reserve

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/11)

Kalamazoo:

Add Collin Saccoman, D activated from reserve

Maine:

Delete Marc-Olivier Duquette, D placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Fossier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/12)

Newfoundland:

Delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Delete Brayden Guy, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Andrew Cherniwchan, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve

Delete Benton Maass, D placed on reserve

Delete Alexandre Fortin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/12)

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Pierrick Dube, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/19)

Tulsa:

Delete J.C. Campagna, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Utah:

Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on reserve

Delete Griffin Lunn, F traded to Norfolk

Worcester:

Add Philip Beaulieu, D returned from bereavement/family leave

Add Jack Quinlivan, F activated from reserve

Delete Bobby Butler, F placed on reserve

