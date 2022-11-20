Back-Half Push Earns Oilers Point in Overtime Loss

November 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, gained one point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rapid City Rush at the BOK Center on Sunday Evening.

Calder Brooks picked up right where he left off the night before, opening the scoring 1-0 in Rapid City's favor 1:53 into the action. Brooks extended the lead with his second of the period, firing home a power-play snapper with 25 seconds remaining in the frame.

Alex Aleardi kicked off the second period scoring with his third of the season, potting with 5:58 left in the frame to set the score 3-0 Rush. Dylan Sadowy answered back, hammering a power play one-timer past Daniil Chechelev with 2:24 remaining in the period, altering the score to 3-1. Logan Nijhoff earned the first professional point of his career with the secondary assist on the marker.

Jackson Leef scored a mere 29 seconds into the final regulation frame, sending his own rebound into the back of the net and cutting the Rush lead to 3-2. Eddie Matsushima tied the game 5:01 into the third, converting an Oilers' bounce behind Chechelev to force overtime. The goal was Matsushima's eighth in the last nine games.

A mad scramble finished by Simon Lavigne with 2:20 left in the bonus period squeaked out a fourth Rapid City point on the week against the Oilers.

The Oilers head into American Thanksgiving week with four games against the Wichita Thunder, starting Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. The Oilers then host Wichita on Black Friday, Nov. 25 at the BOK, getting underway at 7:05 p.m. in Tulsa.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.