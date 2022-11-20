Back-Half Push Earns Oilers Point in Overtime Loss
November 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, gained one point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rapid City Rush at the BOK Center on Sunday Evening.
Calder Brooks picked up right where he left off the night before, opening the scoring 1-0 in Rapid City's favor 1:53 into the action. Brooks extended the lead with his second of the period, firing home a power-play snapper with 25 seconds remaining in the frame.
Alex Aleardi kicked off the second period scoring with his third of the season, potting with 5:58 left in the frame to set the score 3-0 Rush. Dylan Sadowy answered back, hammering a power play one-timer past Daniil Chechelev with 2:24 remaining in the period, altering the score to 3-1. Logan Nijhoff earned the first professional point of his career with the secondary assist on the marker.
Jackson Leef scored a mere 29 seconds into the final regulation frame, sending his own rebound into the back of the net and cutting the Rush lead to 3-2. Eddie Matsushima tied the game 5:01 into the third, converting an Oilers' bounce behind Chechelev to force overtime. The goal was Matsushima's eighth in the last nine games.
A mad scramble finished by Simon Lavigne with 2:20 left in the bonus period squeaked out a fourth Rapid City point on the week against the Oilers.
The Oilers head into American Thanksgiving week with four games against the Wichita Thunder, starting Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. The Oilers then host Wichita on Black Friday, Nov. 25 at the BOK, getting underway at 7:05 p.m. in Tulsa.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 20, 2022
- Fuel Beats Wheeling, 6-1 - Indy Fuel
- Back-Half Push Earns Oilers Point in Overtime Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Prevail in OT, 4-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies 3-2 - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Falls in OT on Sunday Afternoon to KC - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Drive into Win Column, 6-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Steelheads Complete Sweep over Utah with 3-2 Win - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Return Home Victorious After Shootout with Heartlanders - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stevenson Stops 37 Shots in Stingrays' Sunday Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Iowa's Comeback Secures Point Sunday vs. Kalamazoo at Xtream Arena - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 20 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, November 20 at 3:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Goaltender Rémi Poirier Re-Assigned to Idaho by Dallas from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Seek Sixth-Straight Win in Clash with Thunder - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.