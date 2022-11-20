Game Notes: at Tulsa

GAME #13 at Tulsa

11/20/22 | BOK Center | 4:05 p.m. CT

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush erupted for five goals in the second period and finished the game with eight unanswered goals and they hammered the Tulsa Oilers 9-1 on Saturday night at the BOK Center. Seven different Rush skaters scored and Calder Brooks and Keanu Yamamoto both had two goals. Alex Aleardi finished with a goal and three assists.

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION: Rapid City's nine goals on Saturday night represented a season-high in goals. The five goals the Rush scored in the second period were the most they have put up in a single period. Rapid City was one goal shy of its franchise record for goals in a game on Saturday. That record is 10, set in a 10-2 win over the Utah Grizzlies on March 5, 2022.

GRAB THE PUCK: Keanu Yamamoto scored the fifth Rapid City goal of the second period on Saturday, his first professional goal. Yamamoto scored again in the third period and in his last three games has two goals and four assists. He is in his first professional season out of McGill University where he had five goals and 12 assists in 16 games during the 2021-22 season.

FREQUENT MATCHUPS: The Rush and Oilers will play on Sunday for the third of three games this week and the third of 14 games between the two teams this season. Tulsa is tied for Rapid City's most frequent opponent this season, even with the Idaho Steelheads, who they also play 14 times. The two teams will play six times in Rapid City and eight times in Tulsa.

PUCKS ON NET: Rapid City outshot Tulsa 42-23 on Saturday night, the second consecutive game with over 40 shots on goal. In the last four periods, the Rush have outshot the Oilers 62-33. Before Thursday, the Rush had not outshot an opponent this season.

POINTS IN BUNCHES: Eight different Rush skaters recorded multi-point games on Saturday, led by Alex Aleardi with a goal and three assists. Aleardi and Ilya Nikolaev each matched a Rush season high with three assists in the game.

ODDS AND ENDS: Rapid City scored a power play goal in the third period. Entering Saturday, the Rush had one power play goal in their last eight games...Ilya Nikolaev now has points in four straight with two goals and five assists in his last four games...Rapid City has not won consecutive games yet this season...the Rush will play on Sunday for the first time this season today. Rapid City went 5-4-1-1 on Sundays in 2021-22...Tyson Helgesen has scored in consecutive games. Prior to the last two games, he had one goal in 25 professional games.

UP NEXT: Rapid City returns home for three games next week against the Kansas City Mavericks. It begins on Wednesday night with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena.

