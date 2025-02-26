Stars Surge Past Griffins 5-2

February 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars celebrate a goal against the Grand Rapids Griffins

(Texas Stars, Credit: Logan Foust) Texas Stars celebrate a goal against the Grand Rapids Griffins(Texas Stars, Credit: Logan Foust)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-2 on Wednesday to split the midweek series at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Griffins opened the scoring for the second consecutive game. Out of a goal-mouth scramble Amadeus Lombardi buried the puck into the net 3:50 into the contest. Matej Blümel tied the game for the Stars on the rush, ripping a shot from the right wing that zipped past Jack Campbell. With just under two minutes remaining in the period, Carter Mazur regained the lead for the Griffins after forcing a turnover, resulting in a shorthanded breakaway attempt that he converted.

Kyle Looft and Justin Ertel took advantage of a 2-on-1 odd-man rush, with Ertel feeding Looft across the ice. Looft then cut back to the middle, going forehand to backhand before elevating the puck past Campbell to tie the game 6:38 of the second period. The goal marked Looft's first as a professional.

The Stars took their first lead of the game while shorthanded after Campbell was unable to control a shot from the left circle by Blümel. Arttu Hyry arrived at the doorstep to pounce on the loose puck, putting it past Campbell 5:49 into the final period. With 4:27 remaining, Hyry and Kole Lind forced a turnover in the Griffins' defensive zone. Hyry picked up the puck and fired it over Campbell's glove to give the Stars insurance with his second of the frame. Curtis McKenzie sealed the victory with an empty-net goal in the final 90 seconds.

Magnus Hellberg stopped 27 of 29 shots in the win for the Stars, while Campbell turned aside 21 of 25 shots in the loss for the Griffins.

The Stars will face the Chicago Wolves on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. for the first of a two-game weekend series at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.