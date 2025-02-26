Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Forward Anthony Angello from Nashville Predators in Exchange for Jesse Ylonen
February 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Anthony Angello from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Jesse Ylönen, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Angello has been assigned to the Syracuse Crunch.
Angello, 28, has skated in 41 games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals this season, recording seven goals and 14 points with a plus-5 rating. The 6-foot-4, 228-pound forward has played in 320 career AHL contests with the Admirals, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Springfield Thunderbirds, registering 68 goals, 133 points, 307 penalty minutes and 10 game-winning tallies.
Angello made his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins January 31, 2020 versus Philadelphia and scored his first career goal February 18, 2020 versus Toronto. In total, the Albany, New York, native has appeared in 31 career NHL games, all with Pittsburgh, logging three goals and five points with a plus-3 rating and one power-play goal.
Angello was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the fifth round, 145th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.
