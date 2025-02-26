Game Preview: Condors at Barracuda, 7 p.m.

February 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors play their final game of February and their sixth against San Jose this season. The Condors are 3-2-0 against the Barracuda.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield forced overtime to collect a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to San Diego on Saturday. Derek Ryan (1g-1a) and Seth Griffith (1g-1a) each had multi-point nights.

HAMMER TIME

James Hamblin has nine points (4g-5a) over his last eight games. He is fourth on the team in scoring with 24 points (10g-14a) in 27 games.

LEADING THE WAY

Seth Griffith is fifth in the league scoring race with 47 points (16g-31a) on the campaign. He has 17 points (5g-12a) over his last 14 games.

WELCOME BACK D R

Derek Ryan has five points (2g-3a) in five games with Bakersfield this season.

TOP LINE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula extended his point streak to eight games with an assist on Saturday. He has five goals and six assists for 11 points over that span.

SAME STORY

Bakersfield enters tonight on its second six-game winless skid of the season (0-4-2). Five of the six games have been one-goal games while the other saw the team surrender two empty-net goals in the final two minutes to lose 4-1.

TALE OF TWO CITIES

The Condors are 25-15-1 in their last 41 games against San Jose, but the series has been dominated by home teams. Bakersfield is 16-4-1 at home against the Barracuda, but just 9-11-0 on the road in Northern California.

CAM THE MAN

Cam Dineen is 13th among AHL d-men in scoring with 29 points (5g-24a) on the season. He leads the Condors with 109 shots on goal.

CHEF STEF

James Stefan scored his third goal of the season on Saturday, the same day he was recalled from Fort Wayne. The rookie had two goals in six games with the Komets.

WORKING OVERTIME

Bakersfield has been to overtime 15 times this season. That is tied for fourth most in the league behind Lehigh Valley (18), Cleveland (18), and Toronto (17).

PACIFIC OUTLOOK

Seven teams will once again make the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division. Currently, Bakersfield is three points back of Tucson for seventh, with two games in hand. The Roadrunners are idle tonight.

SEEING SAN JOSE

Andrew Poturalski continues to lead the league in scoring with 51 points. The Barracuda are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is in San Diego on Saturday before returning home for games next Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

