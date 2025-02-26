Penguins Ambushed by Amerks, 5-2

February 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Rochester Americans, 5-2, on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (28-14-6-1) fell behind in the first period and couldn't claw their way back against the team with the AHL's top record. Boris Katchouk lit the lamp for a fourth-straight game, while Rutger McGroarty provided the Penguins' other goal.

The Americans kicked off a three-goal opening frame with a top-corner snipe by defenseman Ryan Johnson 3:14 into the game. Then, on Rochester's first power play of the night, Mason Jobst slammed in a one-timer from the slot.

Sprung ahead on a breakaway following a save by Devon Levi, Nicolas Aubé-Kubel made it 3-0 at 14:12 of the first.

McGroarty cut into Rochester's lead at the 14-minute mark of the second period, rifling a shot through Levi's five-hole.

The Amerks and Pens traded goals 80 seconds apart early in the third period, keeping Rochester's two-goal lead intact. First, Noah Östlund whipped a one-timer past a lunging Tristan Jarry, followed by Katchouk cranking a slap shot through Levi for his 19th goal of the season.

Down 4-2, the Penguins struck the post twice and had several frantic, net-front scrambles fail to find twine. Eventually, Isak Rosén cleaned up an empty-net goal to seal victory for Rochester.

Levi finished with 28 saves, while Jarry turned aside 31 of his 35 shots faced.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton continues its tour of Upstate New York with a matchup against the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, Feb. 28. Game time for the Penguins and Crunch is lined up for 7:00 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Penguins' next home game is Tuesday, Mar. 4, when the team welcomes the Belleville Senators to town. Puck drop between the Pens and Sens will take place at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

