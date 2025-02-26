Senators Snag One Point in Overtime Loss to Manitoba

American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators right wing Oskar Pettersson launches a shot against the Manitoba Moose

The Belleville Senators returned home from their four-game road trip, and while they couldn't extend their home winning streak to five games, they did stretch their home point streak to six games and overall point streak to three games.

Belleville was beaten 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night by the Manitoba Moose (AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets) at CAA Arena, despite goals from Wyatt Bongiovanni (against his former team) and Belleville captain Garrett Pilon.

The Senators got on the board quickly and early, with former Moose forward Wyatt Bongiovanni tapping in a rebound against his former club just two minutes into the game. Bongiovanni was acquired from the Moose in a trade at last season's deadline and signed with the Senators again for the 2024-25 season. Belleville would hold the lead for a little over 16 minutes before Djibril Tourè was penalized for hooking. On the ensuing power play, Manitoba's leading scorer and Jets' top prospect Brad Lambert snapped a wrist shot past Malcolm Subban to tie the game 1-1 after the first. Belleville outshot the Moose 13-7 in the period.

It took just about the whole second period, but Belleville would eventually climb in front with a late power play goal. The Sens had to kill off two earlier advantages and had two of their own, which they couldn't convert. However, it was "three times a charm," as Cole Reinhardt, Stephen Halliday and Garrett Pilon combined on a sweet passing play, leading to the Belleville captain scoring his ninth of the season. It was 2-1 Senators after 40 minutes, with Belleville outshooting Manitoba 28-19 to that point.

The Moose tied the game late in the third through a Tyson Empey goal, tapping in a rebound past Subban and Manitoba's captain Dominic Toninato would drive the net with 15 seconds left in overtime and force a puck past the Belleville netminder as well.

Belleville and Manitoba will round out their four-game season series on Friday night at CAA Arena, on Women in Sports Night.

You can see the complete box score.

Fast Facts:

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni scored his 18th goal of the season.

#10 Zack Ostapchuk registered four shots on goal.

#19 Jamieson Rees picked up his seventh assist of the campaign.

#20 Phil Daoust notched his eighth assist of the season.

#22 Garrett Pilon scored his eighth goal of the year and was named the game's second star.

#23 Cole Reinhardt collected his 13th assist to put him on a three-game point streak.

#30 Malcolm Subban made 28 saves on 31 shots.

#34 Stephen Halliday was credited with his 22nd assist and had a team-high five shots on net.

The Senators outshot the Moose 34-31

Belleville was 1/4 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play and 2/3 on the ViewTech Window and Door Penalty Kill.

Upcoming Games

Wednesday - Belleville Senators vs Manitoba Moose - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena)

Friday, February 28, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs Manitoba Moose - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena) (Women in Sports Night)

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 7:05 p.m. ET (Mohegan Arena)

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Hershey Bears - 7:00 p.m. (Giant Center)

Saturday, March 8, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 6:05 p.m. (Mohegan Arena)

