Griffins Explode for Six Goals in Win over Texas

February 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Carter Mazur vs. the Texas Stars

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Grand Rapids Griffins tied their season-high scoring output, as they defeated the Texas Stars 6-4 on Tuesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park and claimed sole possession of second place in the Central Division.

Three different Griffins secured two-point games, including Amadeus Lombardi (1-1-2), Joe Snively (1-1-2) and Ondrej Becher (0-2-2). Lombardi has scored four points in his first four outings since returning from injury (2-2-4). Rookie Nate Danielson earned his seventh goal of the year, his third in the past four games and Texas-native Cross Hanas also secured his seventh. Carter Mazur scored to extend his point streak to three (1-2-3), his sixth point in the last six (3-3-6). Captain Josiah Didier skated in his 500th professional contest and Antti Tuomisto tallied his 50th assist as a professional. Goaltender Sebastian Cossa made 23 saves in the win, earning his 16th victory of the season (16-10-4).

At 3:22 and 4:36 in the first period, a pair of penalties against Grand Rapids granted Texas 46 seconds of a 5-on-3. However, the Griffins' penalty kill held strong and kept Texas off the board, followed by a goal of their own at 7:31. Inside the Texas zone, Lombardi stole the puck from a Stars defender, wrapped around the Texas net and secured the tally. Grand Rapids then earned a power play with 5:08 left in the frame. The man-advantage expired but the Griffins held the puck in the Texas zone and at 16:55, a shot from Danielson above the high slot bounced off netminder Remi Poirier into the back of the net. Grand Rapids exited the period ahead 2-0 with 3:33 left in a power play, following a double-minor against Texas at 19:33.

The Griffins failed to score on the double-minor call to open the period alongside another power-play chance at 6:44. The Stars then scored their first goal of the game with 8:11 remaining in the second frame when Arttu Hyry skated into the Grand Rapids zone unaccounted for. Just 2:19 later, Texas tied the game at two when a shot from Matej Blumel deflected off Cossa's glove. With 1:16 remaining in the frame, Hanas picked off a pass near the Griffins' blue line and he buried the breakaway chance, putting Grand Rapids back ahead by one through the first 40 minutes.

Just 1:01 into the final frame, a turnover right in front of the Griffins' crease let Blumel net his second of the contest, tying the game at three. However, Grand Rapids drew a penalty with 13:54 left and took advantage of the power play. Lombardi dropped the puck off to Snively on the blue line and he ripped home a one-timer. Then, at 8:57, Brogan Rafferty lit the lamp with a wrist shot in the right circle, putting the Griffins ahead 5-3. The Griffins' two-goal lead was short-lived, as Kyle McDonald scored on a sharp-angled shot at 12:22. Grand Rapids held the lead into the final minutes and the Stars pulled Poirier with 1:58 remaining. The Griffins' defense kept Texas off the board and Mazur scored the empty-net goal with 11 seconds left, handing Grand Rapids a 6-4 win.

Notes *Grand Rapids extended its point streak to three (2-0-1-0) and has earned points in four of its last six games (3-2-1-0). *The Griffins are 23-1-0-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Grand Rapids 2 1 3 - 6

Texas 0 2 2 - 4

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Lombardi 11 7:31. 2, Grand Rapids, Danielson 7 (Tuomisto, Becher), 16:55. Penalties-Wallinder Gr (tripping), 3:22; Shine Gr (tripping), 4:36; Lind Tex (holding), 14:52; Karow Tex (double minor - high-sticking), 19:33.

2nd Period-3, Texas, Hyry 20 (Lind, Blümel), 11:49. 4, Texas, Blümel 24 (Hryckowian), 14:08. 5, Grand Rapids, Hanas 7 18:44. Penalties-Capobianco Tex (tripping), 6:44; Johannes Gr (hooking), 15:50.

3rd Period-6, Texas, Blümel 25 (McKenzie), 1:01. 7, Grand Rapids, Snively 19 (Lombardi, Buium), 6:31 (PP). 8, Grand Rapids, Rafferty 5 (Becher, Rychlovský), 8:57. 9, Texas, McDonald 6 (Lind, Hyry), 12:22. 10, Grand Rapids, Mazur 5 (Snively), 19:49 (EN). Penalties-Viro Gr (interference), 1:50; Lind Tex (diving/embellishment), 1:50; Petrovic Tex (tripping), 6:06; Doucet Gr (interference), 10:11.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 9-7-5-21. Texas 6-7-14-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 5; Texas 0 / 4.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 16-10-4 (27 shots-23 saves). Texas, Poirier 8-8-2 (20 shots-15 saves).

A-3,986

Three Stars

1. GR Lombardi (goal, assist); 2. TEX Blumel (two goals, assist); 3. GR Becher (two assists)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 28-19-4-1 (61 pts.) / Wed., Feb. 26 at Texas 8 p.m. EST

Texas: 28-17-3-0 (59 pts.) / Wed., Feb. 26 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. CST

