Game Day Preview - CGY at SD

February 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Last leg of the away trip.

The Wranglers are going head-to-head with the San Diego Gulls at the Pechanga Arena at 8 p.m. MTN.

The Matchup

After a tough battle, ultimately decided in a shootout loss against the Reign on Feb. 23, the Wranglers are ready to pick up a few points in San Diego.

The Herd enters the matchup with a 29-16-4-2 record, sitting fifth in the league and are two points away from regaining their first-place spot in the Pacific Division.

The Gulls are currently sitting ninth in the Pacific Division and are coming off an overtime win against the Bakersfield Condors (5-4 OT).

Last time the teams met was on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 where the Wranglers and the Gulls split the double-header (7-5 Wranglers, 5-4 Gulls respectively).

Players to Watch

Tyson Barrie will make his return to the ice to represent the Wranglers.

When playing with the Wranglers on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, Barrie contributed 1-2-3 in the two-game series.

With Gulls netminder Oscar Dansk being recalled by the Anaheim Ducks, eyes will be on Calle Clang and his performance between the pipes after not playing a game since Feb. 11 for the Gulls.

How to Watch

Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.