Brown, P-Bruins Surge Past Islanders

February 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Bridgeport, CT - Forward Patrick Brown netted two goals in the middle frame, helping the Providence Bruins surge past the Bridgeport Islanders 5-1 on Wednesday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Vinni Lettieri and Tyler Pitlick notched a goal and an assist a piece, while Georgii Merkulov and Ian Mitchell each posted two assists. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 30 shots to earn his 20th victory of the season.

How It Happened

Lettieri slipped a pass from the left circle over to Brown at the right post, where he redirected it into the open side of the net for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 16:36 remaining in the second period. Merkulov was credited with a secondary assist.

Lettieri walked the puck down to the low slot, where he fired a backhanded shot under the crossbar, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 14:25 to play in the second frame. Marc McLaughlin and Billy Sweezey received assists.

On a 2-on-1 rush, Pitlick saucered a pass over to John Farinacci in the left circle, where he snapped a shot into the short side corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 10:56 left in the second period. Max Jones was credited with a secondary assist.

While on the power play, Merkulov slung a shot towards the net from the bottom of the right circle, before Brown redirected it into the back of the net, extending the Providence lead to 4-0 with 8:45 remaining in the second period. Mitchell received a secondary assist.

Isaiah George's wrist shot from the left circle snuck inside the near post, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 4-1 with 4:08 to play in the second frame.

On the rush, Jeffrey Viel slipped a pass to Pitlick cutting down the slot, where he one-timed it through the goaltender's pads, giving Providence a 5-1 lead with 10:43 left in the third period. Mitchell was credited with a secondary assist.

Stats

Brown notched his fourth straight multi-point game and extended his point streak to seven games with 12 total points in that span.

Lettieri netted his team leading 19th goal of the season and has points in four straight games.

DiPietro stopped 30 of 31 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 28 shots.

The power play went 2-for-2 and the penalty kill was 5-for-5.

The Providence Bruins improve to 30-17-4-1 and 10-1 against the Bridgeport Islanders this season.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, March 1 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

