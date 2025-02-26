Rangers Recall D Matthew Robertson from Wolf Pack

February 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Matthew Robertson from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Robertson, 23, has recorded 18 points (1 g, 17 a) in 47 games with the Wolf Pack this season. His 17 assists are one away from his career-high of 18, set during the 2022-23 campaign.

The native of Edmonton, AB, has scored 73 career points (11 g, 62 a) in 237 AHL games, all with the Wolf Pack. He has yet to make his NHL debut.

Robertson was selected in the second round, 49 th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

