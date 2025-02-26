2025 Phantoms Cup Kicks off Next Week

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are proud to announce the return of the Phantoms Cup Scholastic Hockey Championships to PPL Center on March 6-17!

The annual postseason tournament, which showcases the top teams from the Lehigh Valley Scholastic Hockey League (LVSHL), features student-athletes competing for the coveted Phantoms Cup across four age-based divisions: Elementary, Middle School, Junior Varsity, and Varsity.

Now in its fourth year, the Phantoms Cup continues to celebrate the teamwork, sportsmanship, and school spirit that define scholastic hockey in the Lehigh Valley.

In partnership with Service Electric, PenTeleData, and United Federal Credit Union, fans, families, and players can look forward to an exciting two-week FREE hockey event filled with thrilling matchups and memorable moments.

Last season, the Northampton Konkrete Kids claimed the Phantoms Cup in the Elementary, Middle School, and Varsity divisions, while the Emmaus Hornets secured the Junior Varsity title.

As the puck is set to drop on another Phantoms Cup in 2025, teams will once again take to the ice for more high-stakes action on the road to lifting scholastic hockey's top local prize.

The full schedule for this season is as follows:

ELEMENTARY DIVISION

3/6/2025 - (#1) SEED vs. (#4) SEED, 6PM

3/6/2025 - (#2) SEED vs. (#3) SEED, 7:15PM

3/11/2025 - CHAMPIONSHIP, 7:15PM

MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION

3/7/2025 - (#1) SEED vs. (#4) SEED, 6PM

3/7/2025 - (#2) SEED vs. (#3) SEED, 7:15PM

3/11/2025 - CHAMPIONSHIP, 8:30PM

JUNIOR VARSITY DIVISION

3/10/2025 - (#1) SEED vs. (#4) SEED, 6PM

3/10/2025 - (#2) SEED vs. (#3) SEED, 7:20PM

3/12/2025 - CHAMPIONSHIP, 6:30PM

VARSITY DIVISION

3/6/2025 - (#1) SEED vs. (#4) SEED, 8:30PM

3/7/2025 - (#2) SEED vs. (#3) SEED, 8:30PM

3/10/2025 - FINALS GAME 1, 8:45PM

3/12/2025 - FINALS GAME 2, 8:30PM

3/17/2025 - FINALS GAME 3, 7PM*

*if necessary

Phantoms Cup Champions by year:

2022: Parkland (E), Emmaus (MS), Northampton (JV)

2023: Parkland (E), Emmaus (MS), Northampton (JV), Northampton (V)

2024: Northampton (E), Northampton (MS), Emmaus (JV), Northampton (V)

For more details on this season's tournament and recaps from previous years, visit: https://www.phantomshockey.com/phantoms-cup/.

