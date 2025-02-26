Dominic Toninato scores second consecutive overtime winner

February 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (18-29-1-1) scored their second straight comeback, overtime win with a 3-2 victory over the Belleville Senators (23-18-4-4) at CAA Arena on Wednesday. The Moose were coming off a 2-1 overtime win in Toronto on Sunday.

Former Moose Wyatt Bongiovanni wasted little time in putting Belleville on top. The winger popped home a rebound from the side of the net two minutes into the game for a 1-0 Senators lead. Thomas Milic made 12 saves in the first period to help the Moose stay within a goal. The Manitoba power play rewarded their netminder as Brad Lambert scored just three seconds into the team's first man-advantage with 1:30 left in the period for a 1-1 draw. Malcolm Subban stopped six of seven in the period in the Belleville net.

The second frame saw the teams combine for 26 shots on goal, but just one found the back of the net. The tally came with 36 seconds left in the period with Belleville on the power play. A slick passing setup finished with Garrett Pilon squeaking his shot past a sliding Milic for a 2-1 Belleville lead through two periods. Milic stopped 13 of 14 in the frame, while Subban turned away all 12 shots he faced.

Offence was difficult to come by in the third period. The Manitoba penalty kill shut down an early Belleville power play, with Isaak Phillips ringing a shorthanded chance off the post. As the game ticked into its final five minutes, the Moose dug up an equalizer. Elias Salomonsson's shot from the wall was deflected by Ben King. The initial chance didn't fall, but Tyson Empey was right there to knock it over the line and tie the game 2-2. Overtime was required for the second straight game. Milic came up with a big glove save on Cole Reinhardt to keep the game rolling. In the final seconds of play, Dominic Toninato charged up the ice and was able to muscle the puck past Subban on a net-drive for a 3-2 Manitoba victory. Milic finished the game with 32 saves, while Subban ended up with 28 stops.

Quotable

Moose forward Tyson Empey (Click for full interview)

"We just never quit on each other. Played the whole way. (Milic) in net played a solid game. Boys played hard for them. You know, we were down a goal there after I took a bad penalty in the second, but the boys rallied back and managed to tie it up, and (Toninato) came through clutch again in OT."

Statbook

Elias Salomonsson (3A) recorded his first AHL three-assist game

Dominic Toninato (1G, 1A) has points in two straight games (2G, 1A)

Brad Lambert (1G) has points in two straight games (1G, 1A)

16 of 18 Moose skaters recorded a shot on goal

Isaak Phillips matched a career high with six shots on goal

What's Next?

The Moose and Senators clash once again on Friday, Feb. 28. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

