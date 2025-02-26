Panthers Assign Justin Sourdif to Checkers
February 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers have assigned Justin Sourdif to Charlotte.
The 22-year-old appeared in his first game of the season - and fourth of his career - for Florida Tuesday night and scored his first NHL goal.
He now returns to Charlotte, where he has 22 points (11g, 11a) in 29 games - including a run of 15 in his last 16 games for the Checkers, who are headed to Cleveland for a pair of road contests this weekend.
