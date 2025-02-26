Phantoms Rally Back But Admirals Hang On

February 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms scored three straight to roar back from a 3-0 deficit but the tie game in the third period lasted only 42 seconds before the host Milwaukee Admirals went back on top and then added an empty-netter to snag a 5-3 victory on Tuesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Anthony Richard (13th) had a goal and an assist in his return to America's Dairyland where he starred for four-and-a-half seasons. Rodrigo Abols (12th) got the Phantoms on the board to start the comeback and Brendan Furry (7th) rocked home his fourth shorthanded goal of the year.

But Milwaukee (28-18-7) received a breakaway goal from former Phantoms' captain Cal O'Reilly (7th) who showed he still has what it takes even at 38 years old. Kyle Marino had two goals and one assist while Ozzy Weisblatt recorded a Gordie Howe Hat Trick for the first place team in the Central Division.

Lehigh Valley (26-20-7) had its three-game point streak snapped and completed its four-game upper midwest road trip with a 2-1-1 record. The Phantoms also had their five-game road point streak (4-0-1) snapped and fell to 9-3-1 on the road since January 1.

Taking on their alternate identity, the Milwaukee "Cowbells" struck first just 27 seconds into the game on a backdoor cut for Michael Del Gaizo (8th) from Marino for the fastest goal allowed by the Phantoms this season.

Kyle Marino (5th, 6th) buried a rebound on the doorstep past the left skate of Parker Gahagen to make it 2-0 at 13:36.

But the Phantoms were actually the better team through much of the first period in which they outshot the Admirals 14-10. Alexis Gendron had a drive from the high slot that tipped off the top of the trapper of goaltender Matt Murray and then ticked the crossbar on its way out of play. Olle Lycksell had a strong move to the net from the right corner but Murray stayed with him on the attempt to go to the opposite side of the crease and denied Lyckell with a strong right pad save. And Brendan Furry had a quick breakaway with one minute left in the period and put on a good move but was denied on a sneaky-quick poke check for Murray.

Emil Andrae dropped the gloves with Ozzy Wiesblatt with just over five minutes left in the period in an energetic scrap of undersized combatants.

Cal O'Reilly scored 1:27 into the second period when recent addition Grigori Denisenko connected with him up the middle for a breakaway and a goal to the glove side for a 3-0 lead.

The Phantoms got on the board at 5:06 into the frame with Richard from behind the net finding an open Abols on the left of the cage to slam it home. Abols has recorded points in six of seven games since returning to the Phantoms following a nine-game stay with the Philadelphia Flyers and has scored 3-4-7 in the stretch.

Trailing 3-1 into the third period, the Phantoms quickly made it a one-goal game with their eighth shorthanded goal of the season. Olle Lycksell's 2-on-1 with Louie Belpedio fizzled out when his saucer pass was too hot to handle. But Lycksell quickly found another opportunity from behind the goal with Brendan Furry charging in to bury one to the upper-right corner from just above the left dot to make it 3-2 at 35 seconds into the third.

Furry's fourth shorthanded marker of the season puts him in a tie for second in the AHL with John Leonard of Charlotte and trailing only Graham Slaggert of Rochester who has five.

Lycksell's assist gives him a seven-game point streak (1-7-8) which is the longest of the season for the Phantoms.

The Phantoms climbed all the way back to even the score at 3-3 on Richard's strike on the rush from the left circle to the far post at 9:22 into the third. Oscar Eklind's nifty assist from the center circle flicking the puck while his back was turned perfectly sent Richard zooming in.

But the even count would last for only 42 seconds as Marino would connect with Kevin Wall on a give-and-go and connect right down Main Street at 10:04 to put the Admirals ahead again at 4-3.

Richard also had another chance to tie a few minutes later but his drive from the right circle was fought off by Murray. Weisblatt finished the game, as well as his Gordie Howe Hat Trick, with a long empty-netter with 2:04 left to provide the 5-3 final.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to PPL Center this weekend with games on Friday and Saturday against the Bridgeport Islanders. Friday is "Hockey is for Everyone." Saturday is a celebration fo the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles featuring autographs with Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson from Nazareth High School.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 0:27 - MIL, M. Del Gaizo (K. Marino, O. Pavel) (0-1)

1st 13:36 - MIL, K. Marino (5) (K. Wall, O. Pavel) (0-2)

2nd 1:27 - MIL, C. O'Reilly (7) (G. Denisenko, O. Wiesblatt) (0-3)

2nd 5:06 - LV, R. Abols (12) (A. Richard) (1-3)

3rd 0:35 - LV, B. Furry (7) (O. Lycksell) (SH) (2-3)

3rd 9:22 - LV, A. Richard (13) (O. Eklind) (3-3)

3rd 10:04 - MIL, K. Marino (6) (K. Wall) (3-4)

3rd 17:56 - MIL, O. Wiesblatt (14) (EN) (3-5)

Shots:

LV 32 - MIL 27

PP:

LV 0/2, MIL 0/3

Goaltenders:

LV - P. Gahagen (L) (9-3-2) (22/26)

MIL - M. Murray (W) (18-9-3) (29/32)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (26-20-7)

Milwaukee (28-18-7)

UPCOMING

Friday, February 28 (7:05) - Bridgeport Islanders at Phantoms - Hockey is For Everyone!

Saturday, March 1 (7:05) - Bridgeport Islanders at Phantoms - Celebrating the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles! Prizes, Giveaways, Special Guest Appearance by Jahan Dotson

Sunday, March 2 (5:00) - Phantoms at Hershey Bears

