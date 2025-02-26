Preview: Islanders vs. Bruins

February 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (12-33-3-3) host the Providence Bruins (29-17-4-1) for the final time this season at 7 p.m. tonight. The Islanders are looking to end their three-game homestand on a high note before playing six of their next eight games on the road. Last time out, the Islanders suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds at home on Sunday, in which Sam Bolduc forced overtime with a slap shot from the blue line in the final 53 seconds. It was his seventh goal of the season. Eetu Liukas also scored his fifth of the year, while the Islanders outshot the T-Birds 41-20. Henrik Tikkanen (4-13-2) made 17 saves during his fourth straight appearance.

ISLANDERS VS. BRUINS

Tonight's game marks the 11th of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Bruins this season, and the last of six in Connecticut. Bridgeport is 1-9-0-0 against Boston's affiliate so far, but muscled out a 4-2 victory in their last meeting on Jan. 16 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Tyce Thompson broke a 2-2 tie late in the third period and Henrik Tikkanen was perfect on 22 shots in relief, while Brian Pinho posted his team-leading 19th goal of the season. Chris Terry chipped in two assists. The Atlantic Division rivals will conclude their 2024-25 series on Saturday, Apr. 19, the regular-season finale for both sides.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

One of the favorites to compete for the Atlantic Division title this season, head coach Ryan Mougenel's club is tied for second with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (63 points), four points behind Hershey with 21 games remaining. The Bruins are coming off a critical, come-from-behind, 5-4 victory against the Penguins on Sunday, in which Providence rallied from an early 3-0 deficit and won in overtime. The Bruins scored each of the last four goals including Georgii Merkulov's overtime winner in the final seconds. Max Jones also had two goals, while Michael DiPietro (19-7-4) made 39 saves for his league-leading 19th win of the season. DiPietro also leads the AHL in GAA (2.06) and save percentage (0.927) among goalies who have played at least 20 games. He ranks fourth in minutes (1806:39).

KNOCKING ON THE DOOR

Chris Terry has eight points in his last six games (2g, 6a) and 19 points in his last 15 outings (9g, 10a). He enters tonight's game tied for second in the AHL in both points (48) and assists (32), three points behind San Jose's Andrew Poturalski for the top spot. He is one assist behind Syracuse defenseman Derrick Pouliot. Terry is also tied for third in power-play points (20). The five-time AHL All-Star is just 16 points from tying Jeremy Colliton for the franchise record, which he's on pace to hit as early as the first week of April.

PINHO'S THREE-GAME POINT STREAK

Brian Pinho carries a three-game point streak into tonight's tilt, with one goal and three assists over that span. He set up Sam Bolduc's game-tying tally with just 53 seconds left on Sunday. It was Pinho's 35th point of the season (second on the team) and 16th assist (tied for third) in 45 appearances. The 2025 AHL All-Star paces the Islanders with 19 goals, one shy of his career high.

QUICK HITS

Cam McDonald was returned on loan to the Worcester Railers (ECHL) yesterday... Bridgeport's penalty kill is 10-for-10 over its last seven games... Liam Foudy is fourth in the AHL in shots (157)... Providence is second in the AHL in fewest goals allowed per game (2.59)... Bruins forward Jeffrey Viel leads the league in penalty minutes (130).

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (25-25-7): Last: 5-1 L vs. New York Rangers, last night -- Next: Tomorrow at Boston, 7 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (24-23-2-4): Last: 3-0 L at South Carolina, Sunday -- Next: Friday vs. Bloomington, 7:05 p.m. ET

