LA Kings Acquire Defender Joseph Cecconi in Exchange for Tyler Madden

February 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Kings have acquired defenseman Joseph Cecconi from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Tyler Madden.

Cecconi, 27, has skated 51 games for the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, recording two goals and 14 points (2-12=14) with a plus-5 rating and 41 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-3, 210-pound blueliner has accumulated 68 points (10-58=68) in 326 career AHL games over parts of seven season with the Iowa Wild, Rochester Americans and Texas Stars. A fifth round (133rd-overall) selection in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars, Cecconi has also suited up in 21 career Calder Cup Playoff games, notching three goals and eight points (3-5=8) with a plus-8 rating.

Prior to his professional debut, the Youngstown, N.Y. native spent two seasons with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2013-15 where he registered 23 points (5-18#) in 88 games. Following his time in juniors, Cecconi played four seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Michigan (NCAA), tallying 62 points (9-53=62) and 103 PIM in 147 games with the Wolverines, including a Big-10 Championship in his freshman season (2015-16).

Internationally, Cecconi represented the United States at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship, picking up a pair of assists in seven contests.

Madden is currently in his fifth professional season, all of which have come with the Kings organization. During 47 games in 2024-25, Madden has recorded 25 points on eight goals and 17 assists. In 251 career AHL games from 2020-25, all of which have come with Ontario, Madden totaled 128 points on 58 goals and 70 assists.

