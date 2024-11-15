Stars Score Three in Road Loss at Iowa
November 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored three but fell to the Iowa Wild 5-3 on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Iowa scored first with a goal from Ben Jones at 5:04 in the first period, and the Wild led 1-0 after one.
The Stars went on the power play early in the second period and three seconds later, Antonio Stranges capitalized, tying the game 1-1 with a one-timer from the high slot. The goal was Stranges' third of the year. Shortly afterwards, the Wild scored on a two-man advantage, this time by Luke Toporowski, to regain the lead. Less than three minutes later, Reese Johnson added an insurance goal for Iowa to make the score 3-1.
Curtis McKenzie brought Texas back to within one when he directed the puck into the back of the net off a slap shot from Lian Bichsel with one second left in a late power play. The Stars trailed 3-2 heading into the third.
Graeme Clarke regained Iowa's two-goal cushion with another power play goal just over two minutes into the final frame, his first goal of the season, to make the score 4-2. The Stars took a penalty with less than five minutes remaining in regulation, down by two, but Cameron Hughes scored a short-handed goal to bring the Stars back to within one.
Jones sealed the win for Iowa with a short-handed empty net goal in the final two minutes, completing a five-point game (2-3=5) and securing Iowa's 5-3 win.
Stars netminder Magnus Hellburg received the loss and made 25 saves on 29 shots. Iowa's Jesper Wallstedt made 32 saves on 35 shots and picked up the win.
Texas and Iowa face-off again Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CT at Wells Fargo Arena to wrap up the weekend series. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars' Cameron Hughes and Iowa Wild's Kyle Masters in action
(Iowa Wild)
