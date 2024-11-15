Reign Announce Multiple Transactions

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign announced multiple transactions Friday ahead of their two-game weekend series in Colorado.

The LA Kings have recalled defender Jacob Moverare and goaltender Erik Portillo from Ontario. In addition, the Reign recalled goaltender Jacob Ingham from their ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Moverare, 26, had played in all 11 of the Reign's AHL games this season, posting two assists. A year ago he appeared in 24 games with the Kings while scoring his first career NHL goal. In Moverare's five professional seasons in North America, the defenseman has played 45 NHL contests with Los Angeles. The former fourth-round selection in the 2016 NHL Draft has also suited up for 163 AHL contests with the Reign, recording 71 points on 10 goals and 61 assists.

Portillo, 24, would make his NHL debut if he sees action with LA during his recall. The netminder has a 3-2-0 record with Ontario in five appearances this season after going 24-11-3 in 39 games as a rookie during 2023-24. Portillo also saw action in eight playoff games with the Reign during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, earning a 5-3 record with a 2.16 goals-against average and a 0.916 save percentage.

Ingham, 24, has already played one AHL contest with the Reign this season on Oct. 18 vs. Bakersfield. While with Greenville, Ingham has played four games with the Swamp Rabbits, going 2-1-0 with a 2.10 goals-against average and a 0.943 save percentage. A year ago, he played six games for the Reign and 34 regular season contests for Greenville. Ingham had the best ECHL campaign of his career during 2023-24 by going 17-10-4 with a 2.57 goals-against and a 0.916 save percentage in 1,889 minutes to help lead the Swamp Rabbits to a Kelly Cup Playoffs postseason berth.

Friday's game in Colorado will begin at 6:05 p.m. PT inside Blue Arena in Loveland

