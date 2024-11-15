Monsters Sign Forward Tristan Ashbrook to Pro Tryout Contract

November 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Monsters signed forward Tristan Ashbrook to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In eight appearances for the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones this season, Ashbrook posted 1-3-4 with nine penalty minutes.

A 5'11", 176 lb. right-shooting native of Manistique, MI, Ashbrook, 26, supplied 33-29-62 with 48 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 82 career ECHL appearances for the Savannah Ghost Pirates, Adirondack Thunder, and Cincinnati spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25. Prior to his professional career, Ashbrook logged 37-21-58 with 36 penalty minutes and a +11 rating in 128 career NCAA appearances for RPI and Michigan Tech spanning four seasons from 2019-23. Ashbrook also contributed 30-22-52 with 60 penalty minutes in 109 career USHL appearances for the Lincoln Stars spanning two seasons from 2017-19.

