Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m.

November 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears return home to host the Bridgeport Islanders tonight at GIANT Center. The Bears are back on home ice after picking up a 5-4 victory at Bridgeport on Tuesday.

Hershey Bears (10-3-1-0) vs. Bridgeport Islanders (2-9-1-1)

Nov. 15, 2024 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Samuel Heidemann (60), Jared Cummins (2)

Linespersons: Brandon Grillo (79), Dylan Blujus (70)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch and AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, In-Arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears and Islanders squared off on Tuesday morning at Total Mortgage Arena. Hershey rallied from a 2-0 deficit after the first period with a four-goal outburst in the middle frame, as Ivan Miroshnichenko and Ethen Frank scored to tie the game at 2-2, and after once again falling behind, Garrett Roe put Hershey in front for the first time with a pair of goals 47 seconds apart. After Bridgeport's Marc Gatcomb drew the hosts level, the game appeared headed for overtime, but Spencer Smallman's redirect of Vincent Iorio's point shot with 7.3 seconds left gave the Bears a 5-4 win.

BEAR BELIEVE IT:

Ethan Bear has seven points (1g, 6a) in his last eight games for Hershey, and is tied for the league lead in plus-minus at +13. The Chocolate and White have posted an 8-0-0-0 record when the defenseman gets on the scoresheet, the best mark of any skater on Hershey's roster.

VITAL VECCHIONE:

Mike Vecchione's assist on Tuesday against Bridgeport extended his point streak to four games (1g, 3a). The fourth-year Bear has enjoyed some offensive success against the Islanders with 25 points (10g, 15a) in 32 career games against Bridgeport. Hershey is 6-0-1-0 this season when Vecchione records a point.

ISLANDERS' TERRY HITS 1,000 GAMES:

Islanders forward Chris Terry is slated to dress in his 1,000th pro game tonight with Bridgeport, after playing 828 games in the AHL, 152 NHL games, and 19 contests in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League. The former 2007 draft selection of the Carolina Hurricanes has returned for his third season with the Islanders organization after playing for Bridgeport from 2021-23. Terry won the AHL's John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the league's top scorer in the 2017-18 season with Laval but has been quiet over his last three games after enjoying an 11-point stretch over eight games from Oct. 16 vs. Hershey to Nov. 6 vs. Springfield. Terry is the league's active leader in career goals (312) and points (752), and he has posted 37 points (17g, 20a) in 39 career regular-season games against Hershey.

BEARS BITES:

Ethen Frank (10g, 4a) and Ivan Miroshnichenko (7g, 7a) lead all Eastern Conference skaters with 14 points, and are tied for fourth overall in league scoring...Alex Limoges is tied for the league lead with six power-play assists, and is tied for third with seven power-play points...Hunter Shepard is tied for the league lead with eight wins and is third in saves with 256...Hershey is averaging the fifth-fewest penalty minutes per game at 10.50...The Bears are tied for fifth in the AHL in goals scored per game (3.43)...Hershey has a league-best six wins when trailing after the first period after posting a 5-8-0-2 record under the same conditions for all of last season...Hershey is 10-1-0-1 in its last 12 home games against Bridgeport...The Islanders are tied for the league lead with four shorthanded goals, but have also allowed the second most in the league at five...Bridgeport's Marc Gatcomb carries a three-game goal streak (4g) into tonight's game...Linesperson Brandon Grillo attended Western Michigan University; in his senior season of 2017-18, he played for the school's club hockey team, while Ethen Frank played for the school's NCAA program as a freshman.

ON THIS DATE:

Nov. 15, 2008 - The Bears rallied from a 3-2 deficit against the Philadelphia Phantoms with a five-goal third period for a 7-3 victory at GIANT Center. Oskar Osala collected a hat trick, while Alexandre Giroux tallied a pair of assists (including on Chris Bourque's tying score at 7:04 of the final frame) to begin what would become a franchise-record 23-game point streak (27g, 17a) that ran through Jan. 30 of that season.

