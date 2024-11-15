IceHogs Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night against Manitoba

November 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Ill - The Rockford IceHogs and Manitoba Moose will do battle tonight at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center. The IceHogs are looking to snap their four game skid following a loss Wednesday morning in Grand Rapids.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night- The IceHogs are hosting their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night against the Manitoba Moose. Tonight's event inside the BMO Center is geared toward raising money for the Mercyhealth Development Foundation in support of Mercyhealth's cancer care. Fans can bid on unique player-signed Hockey Fights Cancer items, including novelty sticks, ties, and locker name plates through DASH and the IceHogs app.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 3-7-0-0, 6 pts (7th Central Division)

Manitoba- 4-7-0-0, 8 pts (5th Central Division)

Athanasiou Makes Impact Early On- Andreas Athanasiou scored both goals for Rockford against the Grand Rapids Griffins Wednesday morning. The 30-year-old returned to Van Andel Arena after playing for the Griffins from 2013-16. Athanasiou has wasted no time assisting the IceHogs' young players on and off the ice.

"Today in the meeting with that line [Samuel Savoie and Gavin Hayes] he was very vocal and also helped the younger guys out through some of the scenarios," Head Coach Anders Sorensen said.

Last Time Out: The IceHogs and Moose met back in late October in Winnipeg. Rockford took the first game of the series with a 5-3 win. Manitoba took a quick two-goal lead before Rockford responded with five unanswered goals. Mitchell Weeks made 29 saves in the win. The Moose split the series with a 3-1 win on Sunday, Oct. 27. Savoie got the lone goal for Rockford in the losing effort.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Oct. 26 @ Manitoba 2 p.m. W 5-3

Oct. 27 @ Manitoba 2 p.m. L 1-3

Nov. 15 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 @ Manitoba 7 p.m.

Dec 22. @ Manitoba 2 p.m.

Mar. 19 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Mar. 28 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Mar. 29 vs Manitoba 7 p.m.

