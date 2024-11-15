Syracuse Crunch Fall to Laval Rocket, 4-3, in Shootout

November 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Laval Rocket's Jakub Dobes and Syracuse Crunch's Dylan Duke on game night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Laval Rocket, 4-3, in a shootout tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Logan Brown and Tobie Bisson both scored their first Crunch goals in the middle frame before Milo Roelens eventually forced overtime with a goal in the third period. Despite the loss, the Crunch earned a point as they move to 6-5-1-1 on the season and 0-2-0-1 in the eight-game season series against the Rocket.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson turned aside 39-of-42 shots and 2-of-3 shootout attempts. Jakub Dobes earned the win for the Rocket stopping 27-of-30 shots and all three shootout attempts. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on six attempts, while Laval went 1-for-5.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch scored two quick ones early in the middle frame. The first one came at the 1:41 mark when Derrick Pouliot dropped a pass back for Brown to score with a wrister from the slot. At 3:29, Bisson potted his first of the season. His initial shot from the left circle during a 2-on-1 rush was stopped, but he skated towards the net and tapped in his own rebound. Laval responded and tied the game with back-to-back goals by Jared Davidson just 32 seconds apart. He ripped a one-timer from the right circle during 5-on-3 play at the 5:44 mark before sending in a wrister from the same spot less than a minute later. Laval then stole the lead with 1:14 remaining in the second period. Laurent Dauphin got the puck along the end boards and centered it for Vincent Arseneau to score.

Syracuse knotted the score, 3-3, 4:47 into the third period to eventually force overtime. Jesse Ylonen fired a shot from the right side that got caught in traffic, but Milo Roelens was down low to send the puck past Dobes.

The game remained tied through the overtime period and went to a shootout. Davidson scored the lone goal in the first round to give Laval the win.

The Crunch travel to face the Utica Comets tomorrow.

Crunchables: Logan Brown scored his first goal with the Crunch tonight. He also recorded his 100th AHL point...Tobie Bisson scored his first Crunch goal tonight.

