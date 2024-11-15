Shane & Shane Highlight Faith and Family Night on March 8

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that Christian Music stars Shane & Shane will perform LIVE, post-game on Saturday, March 8th after the Ads take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 pm in the fourth show of the Admirals Concert Series.

The concert is free to attend with a ticket to the game. In addition, a limited number exclusive on-ice passes are on sale now for as little as $25. The on-ice passes allow exclusive access to watch the concert from directly in front of the state. On-ice passes need to be purchased in addition to a game ticket.

Fans can purchase tickets for the hockey-music doubleheader at the team's office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, from 9-5 on Friday. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling (414) 227-0550. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena Box Office.

Church and school groups of 10 or more people should reach out to Admirals Account Executive Bryce Halvorsen (bhalvorsen@milwaukeeadmirals.com) for discounted group rates and special added experiences for the evening.

This is the final show in the 2025 Admirals Concert Series joining Chase Matthew (January 24th), 38 Special (February 8th), and Mitchell Tenpenny (February 22nd).

Shane & Shane is the combination of solo artists Shane Barnard and Shane Everett. After meeting in college, Shane & Shane began writing songs and touring the country leading worship. Over 15 years later, they're writing more music than ever, with no intention of slowing down. Their desire has always been to glorify the Lord instead of themselves and they do so by writing music that is biblically based, lyrically rich, and sonically engaging.

Over the past few years, Shane & Shane have dedicated their lives to encourage and equip worship leaders and their teams through an online resource called The Worship Initiative. The Worship Initiative is an equipping ministry and a collective of worship leaders that, over the past few years, has grown into a thriving community in and of itself.

