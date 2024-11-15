Wolves Fall to Griffins 5-1

November 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Wolves opened a stretch of three games in three days with a 5-1 loss to the Griffins on Friday night in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Griffins raced to a big lead early and the Wolves couldn't catch them with only Bradly Nadeau finding the back of the net for Chicago.

Grand Rapids won its fourth consecutive game while the Wolves dropped their second in a row in the first of eight meetings between the Central Division rivals this season.

Grand Rapids struck three times in the first with Nate Danielson, Amadeus Lombardi and Austin Watson all tallying.

William Lagesson's goal early in the second gave the Griffins a 4-0 advantage and the rout was on.

Late in the second, Nadeau gave the Wolves a spark when he banged home a rebound of a Ryan Suzuki shot past Grand Rapids goaltender Sebastian Cossa. Suzuki and Ronan Seeley were awarded assists on Nadeau's second goal of the season.

Joe Snively scored in the early moments of the third period to again give the Griffins a four-goal lead and that's the way it ended.

Ruslan Khazheyev (26 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Cossa (21 saves) earned the victory for the Griffins.

Chicago dropped to 3-6-1-0 on the season while Grand Rapids moved to 10-3-1-0.

Next up: The Wolves host the Manitoba Moose on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

