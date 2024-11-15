IceHogs' Rally with 3rd Period Comeback

November 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs bested the Manitoba Moose at home inside the BMO Center Friday night 3-2. The Hogs rallied late with two 3rd period goals to end a four-game losing streak.

Rockford earned itself a pair of early powerplays, including almost a full two minutes of 5-on-3 time. After a faceoff win, Artyom Levshunov and Kevin Korchinski combined to set up Frank Nazar's first man-advantage goal of the year.

The Moose countered to tie the game 1-1 with just over five minutes to go in the 2nd period. Mark Liwiski got loose behind the net and found Tyson Empey alone in front to snap it past Rockford's goaltender Mitchell Weeks.

In the 3rd period, Empey found the net for his second goal of the night to give Manitoba its first lead 2-1. The Rockford response came quick thanks to Cole Guttman banging in a rebound past Manitoba's Thomas Milic and evened the game 2-2. With just under seven minutes to go in regulation, Gerry Mayhew drove the net and had a Brett Seney shot deflect off him and into the net.

Rockford travels to Chicago for the first time this season on Sunday for a 3:00pm puck drop against the Wolves. The IceHogs are back home inside the BMO Center Tuesday, November 19th to host the Texas Stars. Click here for tickets.

