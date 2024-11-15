P-Bruins Edged by Monsters in Overtime

November 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins were edged by the Cleveland Monsters 4-3 in overtime on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forwards Riley Duran and Marc McLaughlin both recorded a goal and an assist. Defenseman Frederic Brunet tied the game in the final frame. The P-Bruins extended their point streak to four games with tonight's overtime loss.

How It Happened Michael Callahan directed the puck off the boards and up the ice for Duran, who skated it into the zone up the left wing and towards the net, where he deked and tucked it around the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 9:54 remaining in the first period. Tyler Pitlick was credited with a secondary assist. While on the power play, James Malatesta put in a rebound from above the crease to tie the game at 1-1 with 6:26 to play in the first frame. Stanislav Svozil fired a wrist shot from the slot that found its way through traffic and into the back of the net, giving the Monsters a 2-1 lead 3:10 into the second period. Duran zipped a pass from the left point to McLaughlin cutting to the right post, where he chipped a shot through the goaltender's pads to tie the game at 2-2 with 12:57 remaining in the second period. Jackson Edward received a secondary assist. Denton Mateychuk's wrist shot from the top of the left circle beat the goaltender above the glove for a power play goal, giving Cleveland a 3-2 lead with 8:51 to play in the second frame. McLaughlin fired a pass to Brunet cutting in the slot, where he snapped a shot inside the left post to tie the game at 3-3 with 13:37 left in the third period. Ian Mitchell was credited with a secondary assist. On 2-on-1, Mateychuk's shot from the right circle found the back of the net with 1:10 remaining in overtime to win the game for the Monsters.

Stats McLaughlin extended his goal streak to three games. Brunet's tally was his first of the season. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 29 of the 33 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 30 shots. The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 1-for-3. The Providence Bruins fall to 6-6-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, November 16 at the XL Center. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

