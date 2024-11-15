Game Preview: Condors at Gulls, 6 p.m.

November 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Tonight is the second of eight meetings this season and the finale of a five-game road trip for Bakersfield.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield went 2-2-0 on the Canada portion of the five-game road trip. Tied 2-2 in the third on Sunday in Abbotsford, the Condors could not capitalize on a four-minute power play before falling 4-2 to the Canucks.

O-ROD

Olivier Rodrigue won his third straight start last Saturday. Over that span, he has stopped 97 of 101 (.963 save percentage). His .929 save percentage is 8th among AHL goaltenders with at least six appearances so far this season.

NEEDED IT

Matt Savoie's power-play goal on Saturday was just Bakersfield's third man advantage goal of the season on 33 opportunities (9.1%). The team had gone five games without a power-play marker until Saturday.

SAVVY STARTS WELL

Savoie has three points (2g-1a) on the road trip so far. Sunday was his first multi-point game of the season. He is second on the Condors in scoring with eight points (4g-4a) in 12 games and tied for the team lead at +3. Among rookies, the St. Albert, Alberta native is t-14th in scoring.

LOVE THE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula has goals in back-to-back games. He has connected on four of his 20 shots this season (20%).

KILLING IT

Bakersfield's penalty kill has successfully killed off 39 of 43 power plays on the season (90.7%) which is second only to San Jose in the entire AHL.

JUMP ON IT

The Condors are 5-0-2 when scoring first. When they do not get the first goal of the game, the team is 0-4-1.

ATTARD HITS THE BOARD

Ronnie Attard notched his first point as a Condor on Sunday with an assist on Caggiula's third period goal. He had 27 points (10g-17a) in 48 games last season with Lehigh Valley and was acquired in exchange for Ben Gleason last week.

ROAD TRIPPIN'

The Condors are 4-3-1 on the road so far this season. They won 20 games away from Condorstown a year ago. The current five-game road trip is the longest road trip of the season for Bakersfield, who returns home for a five-game homestand after the Gulls contest on Saturday.

SCOUTING SAN DIEGO

The Gulls fired 49 shots on Wednesday, but fell 2-1 in San Jose. Rookie Sam Colangelo leads all first year players with eight goals and is third in scoring with 12 points. San Diego won the first matchup of the series in overtime, spoiling the Condors home opener.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home for five straight, beginning on Tuesday for the team's annual Field Trip Day game at 10:30 a.m. (Click here for tickets). Also the team has $3 Beer Friday/$5 Knit Cap Night (click here for tickets) and a Skate with the Team Sunday (click here for tickets) at 2 p.m. upcoming.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.