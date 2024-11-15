Chris Terry Plays 1,000th Professional Game

November 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HERSHEY, Penn. - Bridgeport Islanders forward Chris Terry played his 1,000th professional game on Friday night, adding another significant milestone to his illustrious career.

Terry has played 829 career games in the American Hockey League (AHL), in addition to 152 National Hockey League (NHL) contests and 19 games in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). He made his professional debut on Apr. 9, 2008 with the Albany River Rats.

"It's been quite the ride, I love what I do and I've loved it for a lone time," Terry said. "I love to compete and try to win hockey games, but obviously there's a lot of people that have helped me get to where I am today. This isn't possible without the support of my parents and my wife, family and friends, and honestly, just really great teammates and coaches, that have allowed me to keep playing."

A five-time AHL All-Star and four-time 30-goal scorer, Terry is the league's all-time active leader in both goals (312) and points (752). He ranks 17th in AHL history in goals, 19th in points, 23rd in assists (440) and 33rd in games played. Terry's 150 points (58 goals, 92 assists) in just 141 career games with Bridgeport share fifth on the team's all-time list.

Terry's impeccable AHL career has spanned seven teams, including the Islanders, Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins, Laval Rocket, St. John's IceCaps, Charlotte Checkers, and River Rats. He won the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL's leading scorer in 2017-18, recording 71 points with the Rocket.

He dressed for the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens during his NHL career, where he recorded 22 goals and 16 assists for 38 points over parts of five seasons. Terry was selected by Carolina in the fifth round (#132 overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft.

The 34-year-old native of Brampton, Ont. notched 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 19 KHL games with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in 2020-21.

