Brandon Scanlin Blasts Home Winner as Wolf Pack Dump Checkers 4-2

November 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack got four goals from defensemen on Friday night, including three in the third period. The goals helped the Wolf Pack snap a two-game losing skid as they doubled up the Charlotte Checkers 4-2 at the XL Center.

Brandon Scanlin extended the lead to 3-1 at 6:25 of the third period, blasting home his second goal of the season from the right-wing circle. After a scramble in front, Bryce McConnell-Barker was able to get the puck to Scanlin, whose blast into traffic beat Chris Driedger to give the Wolf Pack enough offense on this night.

The Wolf Pack applied tons of early pressure, as Jaroslav Chmelaø and Anton Blidh each registered dangerous chances in the opening minute. Aidan McDonough would take a slashing minor just 58 seconds into the game, setting the Wolf Pack up with the game's first power play.

Despite not scoring on the skater advantage, the Wolf Pack generated a ton of pressure and kept the momentum flowing. 15 seconds after the penalty expired, Connor Mackey fired a shot from the left-wing point that beat a screened Driedger to give the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead.

The goal was Mackey's first of the season and was assisted by Matthew Robertson and Ryder Korczak. It was the first of two assists in the game for Robertson.

The Checkers fought back and ended up outshooting the Wolf Pack 11-10 in the first period. Their second power play of the game, with McConnell-Barker in the penalty box for tripping, would see their league-best power play even the tilt.

Ryan McAllister's cross-ice pass from the left-wing circle found the stick of Kyle Criscuolo, who snapped a shot from the right-wing circle for his sixth goal of the season. McAllister's primary assist was his seventh of the season and 12 th point, while McDonough collected the secondary helper.

Despite just nine total shots in the second period, both sides generated plenty of chances. Chmelaø recorded the best look for the Wolf Pack, as he sped in on the right wing but was denied by the glove of Driedger.

In the frame, the Wolf Pack outshot the Checkers 6-3. Their three shots allowed were tied for the fewest allowed in a period this season.

Victor Mancini turned his first AHL game of the season into a memorable one, as he notched his first career AHL goal 3:23 into the third period. Mancini drove down the right-wing side and tried to set up Blade Jenkins at the backdoor. His pass went off Driedger and into the back of the net to give the Wolf Pack a 2-1 lead.

Scanlin's goal 3:02 later would be the necessary insurance to help the Wolf Pack win their fourth game in their last five outings against the Checkers, including the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Checkers would not go silently, however, making it a 3-2 game at 15:05. John Leonard picked up a loose puck at the side of the net and lifted it over Domingue for his fifth goal of the season.

Late in the game, Robertson was whistled for a penalty that gave the Checkers a six-on-four advantage. Captain Casey Fitzgerald flung the puck from deep in his own zone towards the empty net, where it took a favorable bounce and hit the twine at 17:19 to cement the victory for the Wolf Pack.

The goal was Hartford's third shorthanded marker of the season.

With the win, the Wolf Pack are now 6-1-0-0 at the XL Center this season.

