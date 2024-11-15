Preview: Islanders at Bears

November 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







HERSHEY, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (2-9-1-1) open a three-game road trip with a 7 p.m. faceoff against the Hershey Bears (10-3-1-0) at Giant Center. Tonight's game marks the Islanders' first trip to Chocolatetown this season and the first of two contests in Pennsylvania this weekend. Bridgeport is looking to turn things around after suffering its fourth straight loss on Tuesday, a 5-4 setback to Hershey at Total Mortgage Arena. Marc Gatcomb scored for the third straight game (four goals during that span), while Fredrik Karlstrom, Brian Pinho, and Julien Gauthier (shorthanded) also found the back of the net. Cole Bardreau had a season-high two assists and Jakub Skarek (2-5-0) made 17 saves.

ISLANDERS VS. BEARS

Tonight's game is the third of six meetings between the Islanders and Bears this season, and the first of three at Giant Center. Hershey leads the series 2-0-0-0 following a 3-2 win on Oct. 16th and Tuesday's 5-4 victory. Garrett Roe and Ivan Miroshnichenko pace all players in the series with two goals, while Hunter Shepard has backstopped both Bears' wins in the crease. The Atlantic Division rivals will square off two more times in Hershey, but not until Jan. 31st and Feb. 1st.

VIEW FROM HERSHEY

The Bears carry a four-game winning streak into the weekend and remain the top team in the Eastern Conference. In fact, Hershey is off to a better start through 14 games than it was at this point last year. Third-year forward Ethen Frank is tied for the league lead with 10 goals in 14 games, and his 14 points in 14 games (10g, 4a) share fourth most in the AHL. Ivan Miroshnichenko also has 14 points (7g, 7a) in 14 games. Defenseman Ethan Bear is tied for the league lead with a +13 rating. Between the pipes, defending Baz Bastien Memorial Award winner Hunter Shepard (8-2-0) ranks ninth in the league with a 2.10 GAA and his eight wins are tied for the most in the AHL.

TERRY TO HIT ONE THOUSAND

Five-time AHL All-Star and the league's active all-time leader in goals and points, Chris Terry can play his 1,000th professional game this evening. The 34-year-old forward has played 828 AHL games, 152 NHL contests, and 19 KHL games. Terry's incredible career in the AHL has produced 312 goals, 440 assists, and 752 points, ranking within the top 23 in all three categories in league history. His 150 points (58g, 92a) in just 141 career games with Bridgeport share fifth on the team's all-time list. Terry also has 41 points (19g, 22a) in 49 career games against Hershey.

YOUNG GUNS

The Islanders have recalled two players from their ECHL affiliate, the Worcester Railers, within the last week, including 21-year-old forward Justin Gill, who made his AHL debut against Hershey on Tuesday. He did not find the scoresheet, but was steady while playing a considerable amount. The New York Islanders' fifth-round draft pick (#145) in 2023, Gill began his pro career with seven points (1g, 6a) in eight games with the Railers. Bridgeport also recalled 23-year-old defenseman Cam McDonald just yesterday. McDonald had five assists in nine games with Worcester, and could make his AHL debut tonight.

QUICK HITS

Marc Gatcomb has four goals in his last three games, scoring once in three consecutive contests for the first time in his career... Julien Gauthier has points in each of the last four games (1g, 3a) that he's played... Travis Mitchell was recalled by the New York Islanders on Thursday.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (7-6-4): Last: 5-2 W at Vancouver, last night -- Tomorrow at Seattle, 4 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (5-5-0-0): Last: 4-1 L vs. South Carolina, Wednesday -- Tonight vs. South Carolina, 7:05 p.m. ET

