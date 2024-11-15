Monsters Clutched 4-3 Overtime Win in Providence

PROVIDENCE - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Providence Bruins 4-3 in overtime on Friday night at Amica Mutual Pavilion. With the win, the Monsters are now 9-4-0-1 and currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Providence came out with the first tally of the night at 10:06 of the first period for the 1-0 lead. Monsters forward James Malatesta was able to tie the game on the power play at 13:34 of the frame with Rocco Grimaldi and Denton Mateychuk being the helpers to end the period tied 1-1. 3:11 into the second period, Stanislav Svozil gave Cleveland their first lead of the night from the high slot with Grimaldi picking up the solo assist. Bruins' Marc McLaughlin scored at 7:03 to tie the game, but at 11:09, Mateychuk netted another goal on the man-advantage with Grimaldi and Trey Fix-Wolansky picking up assists handing Cleveland the 3-2 lead through two periods. Frederic Brunet was able to capitalize for Providence 6:23 into the final period to tie the game 3-3 to force overtime. 3:50 into the overtime period, Mateychuk scored his second goal of the game off feeds from Owen Sillinger and Jet Greaves to win 4-3.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 27 saves for the win while Providence's Michael DiPietro stopped 29 shots in defeat.

The Monsters will play the Providence Bruins on the road again Sunday, November 17, at 3:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Follow the games with full coverage on Fox Sports Radio 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 2 0 1 - 4 PRO 1 1 1 0 - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 33 2/3 3/3 12 min / 6 inf PRO 30 0/3 1/3 14 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 27 3 4-3-1 PRO DiPietro OTL 29 4 5-2-1 Cleveland Record: 9-4-0-1, 2nd North Division Providence Record: 6-6-1-0, 6th Atlantic Division

