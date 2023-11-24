Stars Down Eagles to Extend Point Streak to Six
November 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
LOVELAND, Colorado - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, matched a season-high six-game point streak by claiming a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Friday night at Blue Arena.
Riley Damiani put the Stars in the score column first following a scoreless first frame between Texas and Colorado. Damiani extended his point streak to six games, which matched a season-high for Stars players, after he whipped a shot from the slot past Arvid Holm 9:04 into the second period. Despite trailing 30-15 in shots on goal after 40 minutes of action, Texas carried a 1-0 lead over Colorado into the second intermission.
The third period saw Cédric Paré snap a shot past Matt Murray at 3:37 to tie the game, 1-1. Then at 8:11, the Stars reclaimed a 2-1 lead when Logan Stankoven capitalized in the slot off a saucer pass from Mavrik Bourque near the right dasher. Nick Caamano then chipped in an insurance goal to make it 3-1 Stars with 4:37 remaining in regulation. Stankoven put Friday's game on ice by scoring an empty-net goal, making it 4-1 with 3:48 left to play.
Earning the win in goal for the Stars, Murray stood tall and made 38 saves on 39 shots to improve to 5-2-1 on the campaign. Coming down with the loss, Holm fell to 1-3-0 after allowing three goals on 20 shots.
The Stars take on the Eagles again in the two-game series finale on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CT at Blue Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2023
- Rosen's Late Game Heroics Lift Amerks To Second Straight Overtime Win Over Laval - Rochester Americans
- Stars Down Eagles to Extend Point Streak to Six - Texas Stars
- Three-Goal Third Period Lifts Texas to 4-1 Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Comets Drop Contest to Crunch, 3-0 - Utica Comets
- Penguins Bested by Checkers, 6-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Matt Rempe Pots Breakaway Winner as Pack Down Thunderbirds 4-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Entertain 13,345 Fans With 2-1 Shootout Win Over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bussi, Lysell Lead P-Bruins to Overtime Victory Against Phantoms - Providence Bruins
- Domingue, Wolf Pack Deny T-Birds 7th Straight Home Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Abbotsford Canucks at Calgary Wranglers Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Jeff Malott Scores Lone Moose Goal in Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Crunch Blank Comets, 3-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Roll Moose in 5-1 Series Opener Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gust Plays Hero in OT, Hogs Win Fourth Straight - Rockford IceHogs
- Point Streak at 5 After OT Loss - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Justin Sourdif Scores Twice in 6-3 Win over Wilkes-Barre - Charlotte Checkers
- Reign Recall Pair of Defenders from Greenville - Ontario Reign
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Goaltender Matt Tomkins to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Millman to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Break out Special 25th Season Jerseys for Black Friday Game vs. Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds Renew Rivalry in Post-Thanksgiving Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Recall Forward Roman Ahcan from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.