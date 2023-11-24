Stars Down Eagles to Extend Point Streak to Six

LOVELAND, Colorado - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, matched a season-high six-game point streak by claiming a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Friday night at Blue Arena.

Riley Damiani put the Stars in the score column first following a scoreless first frame between Texas and Colorado. Damiani extended his point streak to six games, which matched a season-high for Stars players, after he whipped a shot from the slot past Arvid Holm 9:04 into the second period. Despite trailing 30-15 in shots on goal after 40 minutes of action, Texas carried a 1-0 lead over Colorado into the second intermission.

The third period saw Cédric Paré snap a shot past Matt Murray at 3:37 to tie the game, 1-1. Then at 8:11, the Stars reclaimed a 2-1 lead when Logan Stankoven capitalized in the slot off a saucer pass from Mavrik Bourque near the right dasher. Nick Caamano then chipped in an insurance goal to make it 3-1 Stars with 4:37 remaining in regulation. Stankoven put Friday's game on ice by scoring an empty-net goal, making it 4-1 with 3:48 left to play.

Earning the win in goal for the Stars, Murray stood tall and made 38 saves on 39 shots to improve to 5-2-1 on the campaign. Coming down with the loss, Holm fell to 1-3-0 after allowing three goals on 20 shots.

The Stars take on the Eagles again in the two-game series finale on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CT at Blue Arena.

