Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss
November 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Rockford, IL- David Gust scored the overtime winner to lead the Rockford IceHogs to a 2-1 win over the Admirals Friday at the BMO Center.
The loss was Milwaukee's first in overtime this season (4-1).
Gust was able to slap a rebound of a Colton Dach shot into the net for his sixth goal of the season tag 3:55 of overtime. The goal completed a 2-on-1 rush into the Admirals zone.
The game was without a goal until Rockford's Dach scored at :29 of the third period. Dach was able to snap a pass from behind the goal past Ads goalie Yaroslav Askarov for his fifth goal of the season.
The Admirals tied the game at 11:45 of the third frame. Jasper Weatherby won a face-off in the left circle and Keaton Thompson sent a wrist shot through traffic for his first goal of the season.
Askarov finished with 23 saves. Rockford goalie Drew Commesso stopped 32 shots for the win
The Admirals return home to host the IceHogs Sat., Nov. 25 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
