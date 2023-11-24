Barracuda Shut Out By Reign 3-0

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (4-7-4-0) outshot the Ontario Reign (10-4-1-1) 32-23 on Friday night at Tech CU Arena but failed to beat veteran goaltender David Rittich and would fall 3-0. For the Reign, it was their third consecutive shutout victory.

In the first, after the Barracuda were called for delay of game, Sam Fagemo (6) ripped a shot off the post and in from the left wing to open the scoring at 11:50. For Fagemo, it was his fifth goal in his last three games. The Barracuda were only able to generate four shots in the first period, which matched a season low, and the Reign would take their 1-0 lead into the intermission.

In the second, the Barracuda outshout the Reign 15-8 and had the only power play just 29 seconds into the period but failed to even the score.

In the final 20 minutes, the Reign extended its lead when Alex Turcotte (4) tipped in a Brandt Clarke shot just 24 seconds into the frame. The Barracuda would outshoot the Reign 13-8 in the period but couldn't solve Rittich, and at 18:28, T.J. Tynan (2) would seal it with an empty netter.

The Barracuda are back in action on Saturday (2 p.m.) at Tech CU Arena as they close out their seven-game home stand against the Reign. Make sure to join us postgame in Calder's Sports Bar as Nick Nollenberger will be joined by forward Cole Cassels for a Q&A presented by 99 Brand.

