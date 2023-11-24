Three-Goal Third Period Lifts Texas to 4-1 Win Over Eagles

LOVELAND, CO. - Texas forward Logan Stankoven netted a pair of goals, while forward Mavrik Bourque and defenseman Derrick Pouliot each collected two assists, as the Stars defeated the Colorado Eagles 4-1 on Friday. Texas goalie Matt Murray earned the win in net, making 38 saves on 39 shots. Eagles forward Cedric Pare scored the team's lone goal, as goaltender Arvid Holm suffered the loss, allowing three goals on 22 shots.

Colorado would utilize some good early energy to outshoot the Stars 13-5 in the first period. The Eagles would also earn the game's first power play in the opening 20 minutes, but some stellar netminding from Murray would keep the contest scoreless as the teams exited the ice for the first intermission.

The Stars would notch the game's first goal at the 9:04 mark of the second period when forward Riley Damiani tracked down a rebound between the circles, before spinning and sending a sweeping effort into the back of the net. The goal was Damiani's fifth of the season and gave Texas a 1-0 edge.

Colorado would again dominate the shots-on-goal category, outshooting the Stars 17-10 in the middle frame. However, Murray would stand tall for a second-straight period, helping Texas carry its 1-0 advantage into the second intermission.

Pare would get the Eagles off on the right foot to begin the third period, as he buried a wrister from the right-wing circle to tie the game at 1-1 just 3:37 into the final frame.

The momentum would swing right back when Stankoven collected a cross-slot feed at the bottom of the left-wing circle and hammered a shot past Holm, putting the Stars up 2-1 at the 8:11 mark of the period.

A net-mouth scramble would add a little insurance for Texas, as forward Nicholas Caamano stuffed home a loose puck at the top of the crease, extending the Stars lead to 3-1 with 4:37 remaining in the contest.

Colorado would then pull Holm in favor of the extra attacker, but it would Stankoven who would capitalize with an empty-netter at the 16:12 mark to secure the 4-1 win.

The Eagles outshot Texas by a final count of 39-23, as Colorado finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

