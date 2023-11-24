Reign Blank Barracuda
November 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: David Rittich turned out all 32 shots that came his way to lead the Ontario Reign (10-4-1-1) to their third consecutive shutout victory Friday night by a score of 3-0 over the San Jose Barracuda (4-7-4) at Tech CU Arena. Rittich is now tied for the AHL league lead with three shutouts this season.
The Reign's goal scoring came from Samuel Fagemo, who found the back of the net for the third straight contest and has recorded points in all five of his appearances this season, Brandt Clarke, who extended his point streak to eight games, and TJ Tynan, who is tied for the club lead with 17 points. Ontario has now played 183 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal.
Date: November 24, 2023
Venue: Tech CU Arena - San Jose, CA
Three Stars -
1. Alex Turcotte (ONT)
2. David Rittich (ONT)
3. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)
W: David Rittich
L: Eetu Makiniemi
Next Game: Saturday, November 25 at San Jose Barracuda | 2:00 PM PST | Tech CU Arena
