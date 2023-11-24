Jeff Malott Scores Lone Moose Goal in Loss

The Manitoba Moose (6-9-0-0) took on the Grand Rapids Griffins (5-7-1-1) on Friday evening for Manitoba's fifth straight road contest.

Grand Rapids opened the scoring 2:10 into the contest. Albert Johansson snapped the puck from the blue line to the waiting Tyler Spezia, who was able to tap it home past Collin Delia. The goal was followed by a shower of toys as part of the Griffins' Teddy Bear Toss night. The early tally was the lone scoring play of the first period. Michael Hutchinson, who spent time with both the Moose and Winnipeg Jets earlier in his career, saved all nine shots he faced in the opening frame. Manitoba trailed 1-0 heading into the first intermission.

Grand Rapids pushed ahead at the 13:15 mark of the middle stanza. Cross Hanas sent the puck ahead to Joel L'Esperance. The forward jumped through a pair of Moose defenders and settled the disc before deking the puck past Delia on the breakaway. The horn sounded to draw the period to a close with the Moose trailing 2-0. Shots in the middle frame were knotted up at 11 apiece.

The Griffins added some insurance 4:44 into the third. With Grand Rapids on the power play Jonatan Berggren walked in and beat Delia up high with a wrist shot. The Griffins pushed the lead to 4-0 on the power play with under eight to play, courtesy of Taro Hirose's hard shot from the dot. Grand Rapids found twine once more, as L'Esperance banked home a rebound from the top of the crease for a 5-0 advantage. Manitoba found the back of the net with nine seconds remaining as Jeff Malott's pass was deflected off a defender's stick past Hutchinson. The contest ended shortly after with the Moose falling by a score of 5-1. Delia was hit with the loss and ended with 32 saves, while Hutchinson picked up the win on the strength of 29 stops of his own.

What's Next?

The Moose end their current six-game road trip with a rematch against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Sunday, Nov. 26. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

