Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Goaltender Matt Tomkins to Syracuse Crunch

November 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned goaltender Matt Tomkins to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Additionally, the Crunch have recalled defenseman Zachary Massicotte from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Tomkins, 6-foot-4, 191 pounds, has played in three games with the Lightning this season, posting a 1-2-0 record and a .889 save percentage. He made his NHL debut on October 15 at Ottawa and earned his first NHL win on November 7 at Montreal, making 23 saves on 26 shots faced.

The Edmonton, Alberta native played in 32 games with Farjestads BK in the Swedish Hockey League last season, posting a 2.53 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. He also posted a 3-4 postseason record with a .905 save percentage and 2.68 goals-against average.

Tomkins was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on May 10, 2023. He was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round, 199th overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Massicotte, 22, has played in 14 games with the Solar Bears this season tallying one goal and three assists. Last season, the 6-foot-4, 218-pound blueliner skated in four games with the Belleville Senators. He also played in 57 contests with the Allen Americans of the ECHL posting six goals and 13 assists.

Massicotte was signed to a one-year AHL contract by the Crunch this season.

