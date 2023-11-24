Millman to Reading

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned defenseman Mason Millman from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Millman, 22, is a 6'1â³ left-handed shot defenseman from London, ON who was a fourth-round pick of the Flyers in 2019. He has played in seven games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season recording two assists since re-joining the team on October 26. He has also played in three games with Reading this year. Last year with Reading, Millman had 8-37-45 in 63 games to lead Reading blueliners in scoring. In his career, Millman has played in 33 games with the Phantoms scoring 0-6-6 as well as 103 games with Reading scoring 16-54-70.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are back in action tonight in their first home game in two weeks as they tangle with the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m. The Phantoms have won four straight after completing a perfect road trip through Canada. It's also Phantoms Ballcap Night for the first 5,000 fans presented by Service Electric.

The Phantoms are also at home on Saturday night against the Rochester Americans on Flyers Night featuring the return of GRITTY. Fans are encouraged to stay for a postgame photograph session with the Phantoms players. And the 2-millionth Phantoms fan to attend a game at PPL Center will be celebrated as well.

