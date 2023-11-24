Comets Drop Contest to Crunch, 3-0
November 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Syracuse, NY. - Coming off two straight wins for the second time this season, the Utica Comets looked to win a third straight for the first time in the 2023-24 campaign. Standing in their way, their division rival, the Syracuse Crunch. The two teams met the day before Thanksgiving in Utica and the Comets skated away with a victory. Now, in Syracuse, the Comets allowed a goal in each period and weren't able to muster the offense to close the gap as they skated away with the loss.
In the opening period, the Crunch got a power-play goal from Jack Thompson at 13:58 after he rifled the puck through a screen that beat Comets goalie Erik Kallgren putting Syracuse up 1-0.
Early in the second period, the Crunch struck again only twenty-four seconds into the frame as a backhand shot by Declan Carlile found the back of the net for a 2-0 Crunch lead. There was no more scoring in the middle frame and the Comets entered the final period down by a couple goals.
In the third period, the Crunch extended their lead to 3-0 at 11:14 after Waltteri Marela took the perfect pass from Tristan Allard and sliced it passed Kallgren.
The Comets were unable to overcome the deficit and dropped the contest to their in-state rival.
The Comets are back in action on the road tomorrow night against the Springfield Thunderbirds. The Comets will be back home on Wednesday night, one week from today to battle the Belleville Senators at 7:00 PM.
