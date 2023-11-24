Bussi, Lysell Lead P-Bruins to Overtime Victory Against Phantoms

November 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Allentown, PA - Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 41 shots, while forward Fabian Lysell netted the overtime winner as the Providence Bruins defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-1 on Friday night at the PPL Center. Jayson Megna scored the other goal for Providence. The P-Bruins snapped a four-game losing skid with the victory.

How It Happened

Alec Regula fed a pass to Megna at the top of the left circle, where he hammered a one-timer inside the far post for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 58 seconds remaining in the first period. Anthony Richard received a secondary assist on the tally.

Olle Lycksell jammed in a rebound that was sitting in the blue paint for a power play goal, tying the game at 1-1 with 5:48 left in the third period.

While on a power play in overtime, Georgii Merkulov zipped a pass to Lysell at the left post, who one-timed the puck into the back of the net from the off-angle, giving Providence the 2-1 victory. Jesper Boqvist received an assist as well.

Stats

Bussi stopped 41 of the 42 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 28 shots.

The Providence power play went 2-for-7, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to Bridgeport, C.T. to battle the Islanders on Saturday, November 25 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.