Bussi, Lysell Lead P-Bruins to Overtime Victory Against Phantoms
November 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Allentown, PA - Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 41 shots, while forward Fabian Lysell netted the overtime winner as the Providence Bruins defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-1 on Friday night at the PPL Center. Jayson Megna scored the other goal for Providence. The P-Bruins snapped a four-game losing skid with the victory.
How It Happened
Alec Regula fed a pass to Megna at the top of the left circle, where he hammered a one-timer inside the far post for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 58 seconds remaining in the first period. Anthony Richard received a secondary assist on the tally.
Olle Lycksell jammed in a rebound that was sitting in the blue paint for a power play goal, tying the game at 1-1 with 5:48 left in the third period.
While on a power play in overtime, Georgii Merkulov zipped a pass to Lysell at the left post, who one-timed the puck into the back of the net from the off-angle, giving Providence the 2-1 victory. Jesper Boqvist received an assist as well.
Stats
Bussi stopped 41 of the 42 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 28 shots.
The Providence power play went 2-for-7, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to Bridgeport, C.T. to battle the Islanders on Saturday, November 25 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2023
- Rosen's Late Game Heroics Lift Amerks To Second Straight Overtime Win Over Laval - Rochester Americans
- Stars Down Eagles to Extend Point Streak to Six - Texas Stars
- Three-Goal Third Period Lifts Texas to 4-1 Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Comets Drop Contest to Crunch, 3-0 - Utica Comets
- Penguins Bested by Checkers, 6-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Matt Rempe Pots Breakaway Winner as Pack Down Thunderbirds 4-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Entertain 13,345 Fans With 2-1 Shootout Win Over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bussi, Lysell Lead P-Bruins to Overtime Victory Against Phantoms - Providence Bruins
- Domingue, Wolf Pack Deny T-Birds 7th Straight Home Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Abbotsford Canucks at Calgary Wranglers Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Jeff Malott Scores Lone Moose Goal in Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Crunch Blank Comets, 3-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Roll Moose in 5-1 Series Opener Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gust Plays Hero in OT, Hogs Win Fourth Straight - Rockford IceHogs
- Point Streak at 5 After OT Loss - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Justin Sourdif Scores Twice in 6-3 Win over Wilkes-Barre - Charlotte Checkers
- Reign Recall Pair of Defenders from Greenville - Ontario Reign
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Goaltender Matt Tomkins to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Millman to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Break out Special 25th Season Jerseys for Black Friday Game vs. Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds Renew Rivalry in Post-Thanksgiving Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Recall Forward Roman Ahcan from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.