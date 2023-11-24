Monsters Entertain 13,345 Fans With 2-1 Shootout Win Over Marlies
November 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 2-1 in a shootout on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in front of 13,345 fans. With the win, the Monsters are now 11-4-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Toronto's Dmitry Ovchinnikov converted on a power play at 7:20 of the middle frame to put the visitors ahead 1-0. Trey Fix-Wolansky responded with a marker at 11:59 with an assist from Jake Christiansen to send the Monsters to the final intermission tied 1-1. Both goaltenders stood tall through the third period and overtime stanza forcing a shootout where Fix-Wolansky and Kent Johnson scored to give Cleveland a 2-1 win.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan had 42 stops for the win while Toronto's Dennis Hildeby made 21 saves in defeat.
The Monsters travel for a rematch against the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, November 26, at 4:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 1 0 0 1 2 TOR 0 1 0 0 0 0
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 23 0/3 4/5 10 min / 5 inf TOR 42 1/5 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record CLE Cajan W 41 1 1-3 3-1-1 TOR Hildeby L 21 1 2-2 3-2-2 Cleveland Record: 11-4-1-0, 1st North Division Toronto Record: 8-5-2-1, 4th North Division
