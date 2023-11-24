Reign Recall Pair of Defenders from Greenville

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have recalled defensemen Tyler Inamoto and Wyatte Wylie from their ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Inamoto, 24, receives his first recall of the 2023-24 season after appearing in nine games with Greenville this season and posting four points on two goals and two assists. The second-year defender suited up for seven games with Ontario last season, earning one assist. Inamoto was originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft before playing collegiately at the University of Wisconsin from 2017-22 and turned pro with the Reign.

Wylie, 24, returns to Ontario where he has seen action in two games this season, his first in the organization. While with the Swamp Rabbits, Wylie saw time in five contests and also scored four points on two goals and two assists. The Everett, Wash. native is in his fourth professional season after spending three campaigns with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Wylie, a former fifth-round selection by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2018 NHL Draft, has played 133 AHL games in his career while posting 35 points on nine goals and 26 assists.

In a corresponding move, the LA Kings have recalled defenseman Tobias Bjornfot from his conditioning loan and placed him on injured reserve.

The Reign return to action on Friday night when they begin a two-game series in San Jose against the Barracuda inside Tech CU Arena at 7 p.m.

